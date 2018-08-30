UAE Acting Charge d'Affairs in Kazakhstan attends Peace Wall opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ammar Omar Al-Breiki, Acting Charge d'Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, attended on Wednesday the opening ceremony of the 'Peace Wall' in the presence of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana, WAM reports.

A number of Kazakh senior officials and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Kazakhstan, were also present.

The opening of the Peace Wall coincides with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests that falls on 29th August every year.

The event, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, was initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.