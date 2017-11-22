UAE amb to Kazakhstan submits credentials as non-resident amb to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber has submitted his credential as non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan to President Emomali Rahmon, WAM reports.

The UAE ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of Tajikistan, who replied by wishing continued prosperity to the UAE leadership and people.

The Tajik president commended the privileged relations between the two countries, expressing hope for advancing them to a higher level of distinction to the common good of the two peoples.