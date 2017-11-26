UAE Ambassador attends briefing at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended a briefing, organised by the Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs, on a draft law to regulate religious activities and institutions in Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the briefing, Al Jaber met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Religious and Civil Society Affairs, to discuss ways of enhancing the bilateral relations between their countries, WAM reports.