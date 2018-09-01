UAE ambassador attends distribution of school uniforms to 300 students in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has attended the distribution of school uniforms to 300 students from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in Astana, recently, WAM reports.

The distribution of uniforms, provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, took place in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshayev, and the school's administration team.

"The initiative comes in response to the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to declare 2018 Year of Zayed in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Founding Father's birth and in furtherance of his interest in creating a positive learning environment for students," said Al Jaber, while addressing the attendees.

Yermek Amanshayev thanked Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment for the initiative and its support for different segments of society.