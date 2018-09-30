UAE Ambassador attends investment forum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador in Astana, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, participated in a High-Level Forum on Trade and Investment Facilitation for Development: the Eurasian Outlook.

The event was organised by the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan in partnership with the WTO Friends in Promoting Investment for Development, in Astana yesterday, WAM reports.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo, as well as world-class experts, including ministers and heads of delegations from 40 WTO member countries and WTO observer countries, from the CIS, the Asia region, Eastern Europe and countries of the Middle East, attended the event.

The forum sought to acquaint the WTO members with the investment opportunities and successful experience of Kazakhstan in attracting investments, and to give a new impetus to the further development of multilateral relations of the WTO member countries.