UAE ambassador attends Kazakh FM's banquet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Astana, attended today a banquet hosted by Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in honour of the ambassadors of friendly countries accredited in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

During the event, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs praised his country's strong relations with the UAE and expressed keenness to further develop bilateral cooperation in all fields.



Ambassador Al Jaber and Abdrakhmanov exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.