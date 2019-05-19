UAE Ambassador hosts Ramadan Iftar in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has hosted a Ramadan Iftar, attended by Serikbay kazhy Oraza, the Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan, and heads of Arab, Islamic and Foreign diplomatic missions to the Central Asian nation, along with government representatives and dignitaries, WAM reports.

The function, attended by Rashid Ali Al Mehrizi, Military Attaché at the embassy, occasioned an exchange of cordial talk about the advent of the Holy Month.