UAE Ambassador meets Kazakh Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov in the presence of representatives of Emirati companies and directors-general at the Ministry in Kazakhstan.

They discussed ways to develop relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields, especially in the military industry field. They also exchanged views on ways to enhance cooperation between the Emirati companies and Kazakh military industry companies, WAM reports.

Both sides emphasised their joint desire to exchange expertise in this regard.