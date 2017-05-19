  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UAE Ambassador meets Kazakh Prosecutor General

    16:12, 19 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan met on Thursday with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhakip Asanov, WAM  Agency reported.

    They discussed judicial cooperation between the two countries.

    Asanov briefed Al Jaber about work of the Public Prosecution. He also highlighted the cooperation level between the two countries in this regard, stressing his country's desire to enhance it.

     

    Dr. Al Jaber stressed the keenness of the UAE to develop relations with Kazakhstan at all domains, especially in the judicial and legal fields. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between competent authorities in the two countries in this regard.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!