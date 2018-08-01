UAE Ambassador meets Kazakh Vice Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to Astana, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, attended a briefing held by the Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy.

The briefing detailed the Kazakh Republic's efforts to improve its global competitiveness indicators, as per the World Economic Forum. The event was attended by heads and members of diplomatic missions accredited to Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

Following the briefing, the UAE Ambassador met with the Kazakh Vice Minister of National Economy, Madina Serikovna Zhunusbekova, where they discussed issues of mutual concern.

Zhunusbekova noted the Kazakh Government attaches great importance to improving it economic competitiveness indicators via the adoption of programmes and initiatives launched by the Government.