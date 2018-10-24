UAE Ambassador meets Mayor of Astana to discuss developing relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Bakhyt Sultanov, Mayor of Astana, have discussed means of boosting bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields, WAM reports.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest on the Abu Dhabi Plaza project in Astana and other topics of mutual interest.



The Mayor of Astana expressed the keenness of his country to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields, noting the existing friendly relations between them. He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Plaza project in Astana is one of the major vital projects in Kazakhstan.



Al Jaber praised the distinguished cooperation relations between the two countries, especially between the two countries' leaders, adding that the Abu Dhabi Plaza project is a sign of the solid relations between the two nations.