UAE ambassador meets Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, UAE Ambassador in Astana, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has invited Serikbai Haji Oraz, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan, to attend the World Tolerance Summit, to be organised by the International Institute for Tolerance in Dubai on November 15-16, WAM reports.

This came at a meeting between the Ambassador and the Mufti, during which they discussed the UAE participation in the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions under the theme, "Religious Leaders for a Safe World", to be held in Astana on October 10-11.



Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed that values of tolerance and cultural pluralism and diversity feature high at the UAE National Agenda.



The same day Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber also met in the embassy with Aidar Abouv, Director of the International Centre of Cultures & Religions in Astana.



The parties discussed the participation of the Emirati delegation in the Sixth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



They also reviewed the importance of the World Tolerance Summit due to be held in Dubai.