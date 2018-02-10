  • kz
    UAE Ambassador meets with Chairman of Kazakhstan Supreme Court

    11:43, 10 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhakip Assanov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Supreme Court, today received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

    Their meeting discussed the bilateral relations between their countries and ways of enhancing their co-operation, especially in judicial areas.

    Asanov welcomed Al Jaber and praised Kazakhstan's relations with the UAE while expressing its desire to benefit from the UAE's experience in legal and judicial areas.

     

