UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, met with Ali Shaigonosov, Commissioner-General of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, at the UAE Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and ways of developing and reinforcing them in various areas, WAM reports.

Dr. Al Jaber also highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo, which will be hosted by Dubai from 20th October to 10th April, 2020, under the slogan, «Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future.»

Shaigonosov confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo and stressed his country’s keenness to showcase its true image at the event while thanking the UAE for supporting the Kazakh pavilion.

Dr. Al Jaber then pointed out that the embassy will be in constant contact with Shaigonosov.

The meeting was attended by many officials.