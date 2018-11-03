UAE Ambassador meets with First Deputy Minister of Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Sultan Rahimov, First Deputy Minister of Land Reclamation and Water Resources, Republic of Tajikistan, received at the ministry, with UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan and Non- resident Ambassador to Tajikstan, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, to reviewed ways to develop investment in the energy and water sectors between the two friendly countries and development plans in this regard, WAM reports.

Rahimov hailed the UAE's management of energy projects and energy investment dossiers across the globe, noting that the country represents a role model in the field. He also expressed his admiration at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.