UAE Ambassador meets with Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Talgat Mukhtarov, Vice Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

Rashid Ali Al Mehrezi, UAE Military Attache to Kazakhstan, and Ahmed Nasser Al Amri, Deputy Military Attache to Kazakhstan, were also present.

Dr. Al Jaber and Mukhtarov highlighted the existing and distinguished relations between the two countries in various areas while expressing their desire to enhance their mutual co-operation.

Mukhtarov reiterated that his country has prioritized boosting its overall co-operation with the UAE, especially in the military field while noting the opening of the UAE Military Attache Office in Kazakhstan.

Dr. Al Jaber expressed his appreciation to Mukhtarov and stressed the distinguished ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, as well as the importance of direct co-operation between their competent entities, to achieve their joint objectives and realize the interests of their friendly communities.

Al Mehrezi also highlighted the considerable opportunities to enhance mutual co-operation.

Dr. Al Jaber and Al Mehrezi toured the halls and sections of the Kazakhstan Military History Museum and were briefed about its exhibits on the military history of Kazakhstan.