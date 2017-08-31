UAE Ambassador meets with Kazakhstani Minister of Defence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan, has received Dr Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, at his office in his ministry in Astana, with the attendance of Rashid Ali Al Mehrazi, UAE Military Attache in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

During the meeting, they discussed the means of supporting and strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various areas, especially in defence industries. Atamkulov praised the exceptional relations between the two friendly countries while stressing the desire of his country to advance and widen the horizons of their bilateral cooperation in the area of defence industries.

Dr Al Jaber highlighted the distinguished cooperation between the two countries in all areas, adding that the meetings between the leaderships of both countries have greatly contributed to elevating the level of their cooperation.

During the meeting, Al Mehrazi stressed the importance of promoting the cooperation between the two countries in the area of defence industries while benefiting from their mutual expertise and research in this field, as well as exchanging visits and calls between military officials and experts, and companies that specialise in defence industries, to view the latest developments from both sides in modern military technology.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Al Jaber and Al Mehrazi expressed their appreciation to Atamkulov while valuing his desire to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.