UAE Ambassador participates in WPC meeting in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UAE Ambassador in Astana, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, attended the World Petroleum Council (WPC) meeting, held here on October 1-3, WAM reports.

Delegates from 28 countries of the world attended the meeting, including the countries of Europe and Asia, Africa, North and South America. There were heads of sectoral state bodies and transnational companies, leading oil and gas experts.



Representatives of the member states' national committees discussed the organisation's activities, trends in the development of the oil and gas market, innovative technologies and the use of global energy resources.



The WPC programme included a meeting of the WPC's Board, which is held annually in one of the member states and is the final event of the organization, attended by all delegates. In addition, there were meetings of the Executive and Program Committees, a joint session with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on the development of gender policy and special events of the Youth Committee.



On October 2nd, a conference on "Investment Opportunities: New Solutions for Sustainable Growth" was held with the participation of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, leaders of the AIFC, Samruk-Kazyna SWF JSC and other state bodies and companies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



During the conference, representatives of national committees exchanged views about the latest trends in the development of the oil and gas and energy industries in the Republic of Kazakhstan.