UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan attends opening of Al Hilal Bank headquarters in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has attended the opening ceremony of the new Al Hilal Bank headquarters in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Al Rumaithi, the bank's Chairman, WAM reports.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, the UAE Ambassador said that Al Hilal Bank is one of the fastest-growing Islamic banks in the UAE, offering all banking and financial services in accordance with Islamic Sharia law.

Al Hilal Bank was the first Islamic bank to open in Kazakhstan in 2010, with branches in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

"The opening of an Al Hilal Bank headquarters in Almaty demonstrates the great interest in the bank's services in Kazakhstan," Al Jaber said, adding that the opening also highlights the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and will enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in the economic, commercial, financial and banking fields.