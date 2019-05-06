UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan delivers speech on tolerance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, delivered a speech on the UAE's values of tolerance on May 5, WAM reports.

In his speech, delivered at the Eurasia National University in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Al Jaber said that tolerance in the UAE and the vision of its leadership, along with the launch of related national programmes with local, regional and international organisations, have ingrained the culture of pluralism and acceptance into the population.

He added that tolerance is the foundation of Emirati society, which respects all religions, races and international treaties, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy is being followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The historic visit of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE, and the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, have made the UAE a model of compassion and peaceful coexistence between many nationalities, he noted.