UAE Ambassador visits children's hospital in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UAE Ambassador to Astana, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has visited two hospitals for children with special needs on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children, WAM reports.

Dr. Al Jaber and the directors of the two hospitals reviewed the roles of the hospitals in providing care and treatment for children. He emphasized that the UAE attaches great importance to children, which are considered deeply rooted values in the UAE society, pointing out to the UAE's appreciation of Kazakhstan's keenness in providing health care.



Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the interest of the UAE Embassy in Astana in participating with the people of Kazakhstan on their occasions, as the two countries share the same customs, traditions and religion.



The Ambassador presented the gifts provided by the Emirates Red Crescent to the patients.



