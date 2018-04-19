  • kz
    UAE Ambassador visits Kazakh archives

    18:49, 19 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, visited the National Archives of Kazakhstan for a briefing on the collecting and preserving of important old documents related to the country's history, WAM reports. 

    During the visit, Al Jaber toured an exhibition of rare books and manuscripts about various aspects of the country in the past.

    The ambassador also discussed the possibility of cooperation between the UAE's National Archives and its Kazakh counterpart.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy Kazakhstan and the UAE
