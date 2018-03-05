UAE and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohamed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has met with Askar Mamin, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss means of boosting cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, WAM reports.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed the keenness of their countries' leaderships to push forward the distinguished bilateral relations to better serve the interest of the two friendly peoples.



In another meeting with Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry in Kazakhstan, the UAE Ambassador reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of military industries, as well as other issues of common interest.