    UAE Attorney General meets Kazakh counterpart

    08:50, 27 March 2018
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE Attorney General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, met with Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kairat Kozhamzharov, and his accompanying delegation on Monday, WAM reports.

    The two sides reviewed judicial cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, covering issues of mutual concern, including combatting terrorism and extremism, transnational crimes and extradition, as well as means to further develop ties in the criminal justice.

    The Kazakh Prosecutor expressed his country's aspiration to strengthening legal cooperation and expanding the legal framework with the UAE.



    Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior officials and representatives from the two nations also attended the meeting.
     

     

     

