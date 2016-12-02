UAE celebrates 45th anniversary of its Independence

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM On December 2, UAE celebrates the 45th anniversary of its formation.

On December 1, 1971 six of seven emirates of "Trucial Oman" declared a federation named the United Arab Emirates. The seventh emirate, Ras al-Khaimah, joined it in 1972.

Gaining independence by Emirates coincided with a sharp jump in oil prices. That helped UAE in its first steps in economy and foreign policy. Oil incomes and skillful investments in industry, agriculture, education, numerous free economic zones enabled the country to ensure quick achievement of economic well-being and rapid development of tourism and finance.

In his address to the nation UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted "confident progress" in delivering Vision 2021 goals.

"Positive changes were introduced in different areas to improve justice, security, economy, environment, living standards, housing, and education as well as health and infrastructure", said Sheikh Khalifa.

“The government has adopted and approved national policies and strategies for innovation, creativity, excellence, reading, research and development, the future, housing, women and youth empowerment and happiness," Sheikh Khalifa said

Independence Day is traditionally marked with fireworks, shows and parades. And the most grandiose celebrations are held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. People are actively preparing for the holiday decorating their homes and cars with national symbols.