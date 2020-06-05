  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth US$10 million to World Health Organisation

    10:32, 05 June 2020
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The United Arab Emirates announced today that it had donated US$10 million worth of PCR COVID-19 testing kits sufficient for 500,000 people to the World Health Organization.

    The donation of the testing kits supports global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in light of the scarcity of testing supplies in several countries.

    To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 714 tonnes of medical aid to 63 countries in need, WAM reports.


    Tags:
    World News WHO Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!