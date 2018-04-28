  • kz
    UAE Diplomatic Attache meets UN Women Representative to Kazakhstan

    19:24, 28 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hind Al Dhaheri, Diplomatic Attache at the UAE Embassy in Astana, met here today with Elaine M. Conkievich, UN Women Representative to Kazakhstan, WAM reports. 

    Conkievich highlighted the UN Women'sactivities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to contribute in expanding women's role in peace and development.

    Al Dhaheri briefed Conkievich on the UAE's policies for women and the leadership's keen efforts to empower them in all sectors and to maintain a gender balance.

     

     

