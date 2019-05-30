UAE embassies oversee Ramadan projects in several countries

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM UAE embassies and consulates are supervising Ramadan projects launched by Emirati charity associations and organisations in a number of countries, WAM reports.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, held a Ramadan Iftar attended by Romanian officials, ambassadors of Arab and Islamic countries in Bucharest, and heads of Islamic centres and associations.

The UAE Embassy in Ethiopia is continuing its Ramadan charity activities by distributing Eid clothes and Zakat Al Fitr. The gesture is funded by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; the Emirates Red Crescent; Sharjah Charity International; Dar Al Ber Society; and the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, held a Ramadan Iftar yesterday at the embassy, which was attended by several senior officials.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, participated in many Iftars held around the country, including the Iftar for People of Determination (people with disabilities) and their families. The UAE Embassy also supervised Ramadan Iftars in many parts of Kazakhstan.