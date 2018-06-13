  • kz
    UAE Embassy in Astana oversees iftar program

    21:20, 13 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan has overseen an iftar programme implemented by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to mark the year 2018 as the 'Year of Zayed', WAM reports. 

    Ammar Omer Al Beraiki, from the UAE Embassy, joined the fasting worshippers in iftar at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Astana.

     

     

    Religion Kazakhstan and the UAE
