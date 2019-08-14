UAE Embassy in New Zealand organizes Eid exhibition

AUCKLAND. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in New Zealand organized the 'Emirati Culture and Heritage Council and Exhibition', to highlight the UAE’s cultural traditions and celebration of Eid Al Adha, WAM reports.

The exhibition was attended by members of local Arab and Muslimcommunities and is part of the embassy’s participation in an Eid Al Adha eventorganized by the Muslim community in Auckland, in coordination with the NewZealand government and the Auckland municipality.

Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zareem, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, receivedlocal parliamentarians and officials, led by Micheal Wood, Member of Parliamentand Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs, as well as localpeople, members of the Muslim community, and students.

Al Suwaidi praised the organization of the event, noting that itreflected the coexistence and tolerance of New Zealand and the Islamic world,and stressed the importance of promoting the values of love, tolerance and humanfraternity.

He added that organizing the Eid Al Adha event is part of the UAE’sannual diplomatic mission to promote Emirati culture while pointing out thatthe embassy is supervising the implementation of many humanitarian, charity andsocial activities.

Wood and the other participants at the event praised the embassy’scultural initiative and stressed the importance of such social and culturalevents to promoting coexistence and tolerance.