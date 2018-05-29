UAE Embassy organises Iftar programme in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the 'Year of Zayed' initiatives, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended on Tuesday the Iftar Programme in Astana, WAM reports.

The Iftar programme is organized by the Emirates Red Crescent and the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Charity Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Astana.

The UAE Embassy also hosted an Iftar for the students at Quran Memorisation School in Astana.

Photo credit: file.army