UAE Embassy organizes ‘Emirati Cultural Day' in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in China yesterday organised "Emirati Cultural Day" in Beijing Art District 798 as part of the Year of Zayed, WAM reports.

The event was attended by Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, and several foreign diplomats, as well as many Chinese intellectuals.



In his speech, Al Dhaheri stated that the event is part of the embassy's efforts to promote communication with the Chinese community and reinforce their bilateral cultural ties, through official and popular channels.



He added that the UAE is a leader of Gulf and Arabic culture and is an international platform for promoting ideas, arts and literature, as well as reinforcing the values of tolerance and compassion between communities around the world. The UAE's contribution to strengthening the ties between communities is the natural outcome of its openness and tolerance, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who also established the bilateral ties between the UAE and China, he further added.



Al Dhaheri began the day's activities by reading a children's book. The event also included an art exhibition that showcased the UAE's heritage, urban development and photos of Sheikh Zayed, and a workshop to teach children Arabic writing, as well as stalls that served traditional Emirati food, played popular Emirati music, and performed stories from Emirati folklore.