UAE Embassy participates in panel discussion on Kazakhstan's climate change strategy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Embassy in Astana has participated in a panel discussion on Kazakhstan's Low-Carbon Strategy 2018-2030, WAM reports.

The panel was chaired by Asset Issekeshev, Mayor of Astana, in the presence of senior executives of the Astana Municipality, as well as Yessekina Bakhyt Kamalbekovna, Director of the Green Academy in Astana, and Thomas Helm, Resident Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Kazakhstan.

Hend Al Tahiri, Diplomatic Attaché of the UAE Embassy in Astana, represented the UAE during the panel discussion, which reviewed Kazakhstan's efforts in the area of environmental protection and its climate change plans and strategies. Al Tahiri explained the solutions adopted by the UAE to counter CO2 emissions, which can be practically applied by Astana.