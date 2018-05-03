UAE Embassy participates in ‘Unity Day' celebrations in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UAE has taken part in celebrations in Astana, Kazakhstan, to mark Unity Day, on May 1st, hosted by the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, WAM reports.

As part of the UAE's diplomatic mission to the central Asian nation, Ammar Omar Al-Breiki, third secretary of the UAE Embassy, attended the celebrations, which also saw the attendance of senior government officials and heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Kazakhstan.



In his address to the audience, the Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan had made great achievements in all areas thanks to the unity of its people and the friendship and harmony that prevails in Kazakh society, affirming that the county's government continues its mission to achieving the welfare of every citizen of Kazakhstan.



"Thanks to unity and accord we have achieved great success in building a sovereign state, earning remarkable standing and recognition in the world. We realize the importance of unity and accord and that is the overriding factor of harmonious and stable development of our country," the President said.