UAE Embassy presents UAE’s human rights achievements in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ammar Al Bariki, Acting Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan, presented the UAE's human rights achievements, especially related to children's and women's rights, WAM reports.

He made his presentation during a lecture that he delivered to students of the National Law University in Astana, on the occasion of Human Rights Day and the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

During the lecture, Al Bariki spoke about the UAE's human rights approach, which is based on tolerance, cooperation, and openness, according to the vision and legacy of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also highlighted topics related to tolerance and the fight against extremism and hatred.

The students expressed their admiration for the UAE's keenness to support the youth, as well as for the role of Emirati women in the country's development.