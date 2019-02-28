UAE envoy attends Kazakh Foreign Minister meeting with Arab Ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber has attended the meeting held by Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov, with heads of diplomatic missions of Arab countries accredited to Astana.

At the meeting, Minister Atamkulov pointed out that President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, attaches great importance to cooperation with Arab countries. He also highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in the development of trade and economic relations, as well as in joint investment projects in energy, logistics, agriculture and other areas, WAM reports.

Atamkulov also briefed the audience on the priorities assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber met with Atamkulov and discussed bilateral ties and ways of supporting them in various sectors. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.