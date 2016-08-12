UAE is interested in participation in EXPO 2017

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - On August 9, 2016, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Shariff had a meeting with Salem al-Ameri, the Commissioner-General of the UAE National Pavilion at the "EXPO-2017" exhibition. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the participation of the UAE at the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

In the framework of discussion, Ambassador briefly informed about the latest preparation developments for the "EXPO-2017" that are carried out in accordance with the procedures and regulations of the International Exhibitions Bureau.



In particular, Lama Sharif highlighted that the online sale of tickets to the exhibition was launched in June 2016, and it is open to anyone who is planning to attend the event. Additionally, the Kazakh diplomat invited the interlocutor and the representatives of the Higher Committee of Dubai World EXPO 2020 to take part in the International Forum Future Energy that will be conducted on September 14-15 in Astana. The Forum is organized by JSC Astana EXPO 2017 and Nazarbayev University.



In his turn, Salem al-Ameri expressed gratitude for the invitation and stressed that the UAE is interested in participation in the EXPO 2017. In this context, it should be noted that the strong relations and cooperation between the Higher Committee of Dubai World EXPO 2020 and JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017.

The representatives of these organizations have bilateral meetings on a regular base, UAE delegation took an active part in the First and Second meetings of international participants of the EXPO-2017, which took place in September 2014 and February 2016 in Astana.



The cooperation between two countries in the field of alternative energy is developing rapidly. Salem al-Ameri highlighted that the Emirates currently are preparing to hold the 10th Anniversary of the Future Energy Summit (World Future Energy Summit, WFES) in January 2017 in Abu-Dhabi. In this regard, he hopes that Kazakhstan will take an active part in the Summit since the theme "EXPO-2017" is Future Energy, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



The issues of cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency were discussed too. The IRENA has extensive experience in the field of renewable energy, and it intends to conduct its high-level event in the framework of the exhibition and to present its pavilion at EXPO 2017.



The parties noted the necessity to identify a specific date of the National Day of the UAE at EXPO 2017, which will become decoration of the exhibition.

In conclusion, Salem al-Ameri noted Kazakhstan's good reputation on the international arena, as the country who has received the right to host an International specialized exhibition in Astana, and expressed willingness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.