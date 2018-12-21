UAE is one of the world's top tourism destinations: Report

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The United Arab Emirates is one of the world's top tourism destinations, with 20.4 million hotel guests in 2017, according to the ‘UAE's Figures 2017' report issued recently by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

Each Emirate of the UAE has its own characteristics and elegance that makes it a tourist destination which suits the aspirations and desires of Arab and foreign visitors, WAM reports.

Dubai is a world-class city with modern architecture and a unique view of the Arabian desert. Its unique features make it rich and diverse, hosting the largest and most exclusive tourist projects in the world, such as the largest dancing fountain and the tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, consisting of 163 floors.

Dubai has the largest man-made island of Palm Jumeirah, the largest natural rose garden, the 'Miracle Garden', water parks, as well as various and diverse shopping centres.

Abu Dhabi is home to some of the world's finest attractions such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which attracts all Muslim and other visitors, and the Emirates Palace, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

The Emirate also hosts Al Maqta'a Fort, which is one of Abu Dhabi's heritage and archeological sites, as well as the Heritage Village near Marina Mall.

Visitors to Abu Dhabi can also visit the Ferrari World, the first and largest gaming city with a host of entertainment facilities and exciting games that give visitors of all ages a fun and adventure.





