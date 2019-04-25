UAE, Kazakhstan accelerating cooperation for combating crime

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The prospects for furthering cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan were the crux of a meeting Marat Kozhayev, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, had recently with Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador, WAM reports.

The two sides addressed ways of promoting collaboration for combatting crime and accelerating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in this regard.

Attending the meeting were Major General Salem Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Human Resources Sector, at Abu Dhabi Police, and Zhaksylykov Ruslan, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan.