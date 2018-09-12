UAE, Kazakhstan discuss parliamentary cooperation

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Marwan bin Ghalita, First Deputy Speaker for the Federal National Council, FNC, has discussed with Darkhan Kaletayev, Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan, ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership ties, especially at the parliamentary levels between the FNC and the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, bin Ghalita underlined the keenness of the FNC to participate in parliamentary activities held worldwide with a view to promoting the role of diplomacy and enhancing communication with different peoples of the world, WAM reports.

Kaletayev reaffirming the importance of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE in all sectors. He also noted that his country is keen on developing bilateral ties to achieve the ambitions of the two peoples.