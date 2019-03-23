  • kz
    UAE leaders congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his inauguration as President of Kazakhstan

    10:28, 23 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday sent a congratulatory cable to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after he was sworn-in as the new President of Kazakhstan.


    Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Kazakh President, WAM reports.

