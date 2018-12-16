UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 16th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Nazarbayev, as well as to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Kazakh Prime Minister, on the occasion, WAM reports.