UAE listed as top Arab country in e-smart services: UN report

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been listed as top Arab country in the e-smart services index of the E-Government Development Index ( EGDI), issued by the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs, state news agency WAM said Sunday.

The current ranking consolidates the UAE's regional leadership in the e-services index, ranking first place in the Gulf Arab region, the Arab World and the West Asian region.

The UAE ranks in joint eighth place globally with the Republic of Estonia. The EGDI is used to determine growth in e-government development.

The report also showed that the UAE is listed among the world's leading countries in terms of the level of progress in e-governance, said WAM.

The UAE is also among the world's leading countries in terms of e-participation. Residents and tourists in the UAE can pay public services like parking tickets or visa renewals with their smart phones and they can leave and re-enter the country through airports.

Hamad Obaid Al-Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, said the UAE was coming close to its goal of being number one in the world. "Today, we are ranked in eighth place and we look forward to being ranked first place in 2021. This is not an option, but a commitment for us to achieve and live up to."

Al-Mansoori added "Our journey to get to first place in the Smart Services Index is only one of the tests that seeks to demonstrate how worthy we are of belonging to the UAE."

