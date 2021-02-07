UAE Minister of Health dedicates all COVID-19 vaccination centres only to elderly, people with chronic diseases

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced dedicating, temporarily, all COVID-19 vaccination centers only to the elderly and people with chronic diseases in the light of the spike in infections over the past weeks, WAM reports.

The MoHAP made the announcement tonight in line with its vaccine rollout plan to ensure acquired community immunity and contain the disease.

The ministry added that over the coming 4-6 weeks, the vaccine rollout will be increasingly focused on inoculating as many as possible from both the elderly and people with chronic diseases who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

During this period, other segments of society may get vaccinated after prior appointment with inoculation centres available across the nation.

The Ministry called upon the families of the elderly people and those with chronic diseases to ensure their vaccination in order to protect their health.