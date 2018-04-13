UAE Ministry of Economy promotes investment with international organizations

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM -- Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, affirmed that the UAE has a significant stature in the direct foreign investment scene on the regional and international levels, WAM reports.

The official made the remarks at the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai yesterday, which, he said, represented an opportunity to build and strengthen investment partnerships between the UAE and the different friendly countries.



Al Saleh held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 8th edition of the event, which concluded yesterday, with a number of ministers and senior officials from different countries and international organizations.



During these meets, he said that the country has succeeded in formulating effective investment policies and creating an environment, which is attractive and encouraging for the practice of economic activities.



Al Saleh met with ministers and senior officials from Sudan, Chechnya, Congo, Malta, Burkina Faso, Russia and Kazakhstan, and representatives of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.



He highlighted the various incentives and advantages given to investors, and the presence of investment entities and companies with international-level expertise in different vital sectors in the country.

