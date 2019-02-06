UAE official hails Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop interfaith dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, has received an invitation to participate in the upcoming session of the International Conference Religions Against Terrorism to be hosted by Kazakhstan in 2020, WAM reports.

Al Qubaisi received the invitation from Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, now on a state visit to the UAE.

Al Qubaisi commended the efforts made by Kazakhstan to develop interfaith dialogue and acceptance of others, underlining the importance of the conference in countering terrorism and extremism.

She underscored the UAE commitment to international resolutions on the peaceful settlement of disputes, uprooting terrorism and respecting legitimacy.

The Kazakh Secretary of State affirmed the deep relations between the two countries and hailed the support provided by the UAE to cementing cooperation and carrying out significant developmental projects in Kazakhstan, the recent of which is the Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana.

She lauded the decision to increase women's representation in the UAE parliament to 50 percent in the next elections.

Affirming Kazakhstan's participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai, the Kazakh official highlighted her country's keenness to continue to provide more incentives to UAE investors willing to operate in the Asian country.