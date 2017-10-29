UAE partakes in 25th Anniversary of CICA in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan has attended the 25th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, CICA, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in Astana, WAM News Agency reports.

In his welcoming speech, the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that it all began with the initiative of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev that he had put forward at the 47th Session of the UN General Assembly in 1992, which gave way to a new understanding of security based on principles of mutual trust and co-operation with the Asian Continent.

He said that the conference is attended by 26 member countries, nine non-member countries and five international organizations as observers.

He also noted that the conference aims at enhancing co-operation among member states in maintaining peace and supporting stability and development in the region while praising the efforts exerted by them to achieve the common goals.