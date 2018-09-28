UAE participates in Kazakhstan Security Systems conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has attended the international conference and exhibition entitled "Kazakhstan Security Systems", along with a joint delegation of the Ministry of Interior and Defence of the United Arab Emirates, WAM reports.

During the two-day conference, which started yesterday, the participants will exchange experiences and information on issues related to fighting terrorism, combating cybercrimes through preventive and defensive measures, and the use of security devices and advanced technologies.

Local and international companies are offering their security products and solutions to protect governmental and non-governmental institutions from all types of crimes. On the sidelines of the conference, there will be sub-sessions on fighting cybercrime and crimes committed using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The conference was attended by heads of security authorities of Kazakhstan, members of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Kazakhstan, as well as a number of international and local security experts.