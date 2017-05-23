UAE plans to introduce visa-free entry for Kazakh nationals -MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 22, 2017 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan hosted the first meeting of the Kazakhstan-UAE Joint Commission for Consular Issues. The Commission was set up as per the agreements reached during the Kazakh President's official visit to Dubai in January 2017, Kazinform refers to the press service of the MFA.

The meeting was held on the threshold of the official visit of the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Astana.



The meeting participants discussed the ways of deepening consular-legal relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, the interaction in protection of rights and interests of the two countries’ nationals, provision of legal support to individuals and legal entities as well attendance of the EXPO 2017 by UAE citizens in Astana.

Taking the floor First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi said that Kazakhstan and the UAE enjoy open and trust-based interaction almost in all the issues of the bilateral cooperation and international agenda.

During the meeting the Emirati side informed about the UAE Government’s decision to introduce visa-free regime for all Kazakhstani citizens travelling to the UAE for up to one month. The relevant document is expected to be signed on Tuesday by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

The Kazakh and Emirati ministries agreed also to regularly exchange information on the citizens who got into emergency situations and need legal and consular support.

