UAE President and Dubai Emirate Ruler wish Elbasy sooner victory over coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received telegrams from the President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Akorda informs.

The President of the UAE and the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai wished Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery.

They wished Elbasy good health, prosperity, long life, all the very best to his family and the friendly people of the Republic of Kazakhstan.